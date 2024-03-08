Jeopardy! Does Boygenius-Themed Categories
In November, we declared Boygenius our Artists Of The Year, following their massive releases the record and the rest. Last month, the indie trio won their first Grammys, and they reached trivia fame by serving as a theme in today’s Jeopardy! episode.
The categories of the game show included “Boy Genius,” “Bridgers,” “Baker,” and “The Tall One.” Lucy Dacus was the answer to one of the prompts for “The Tall One,” which stumped actor Ike Barinholtz (competing in this Tournament Of Champions semifinal, not Celebrity Jeopardy) along with the other contestants.
Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers’ hit “Kyoto” was a clue in the NYT Mini Crossword on Wednesday.