The hard-slashing, energetic Liverpool post-punkers Courting were a Stereogum Band To Watch last year, for good reason. Courting make fired-up guitar music, but they’ve got the kind of sharp pop instincts that have led them to cover Olivia Rodrigo and collaborate with DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ. That same joyous craft comes through just as clearly on the band’s new song “After You.”

Courting are getting ready to release their verbosely titled new album Lust For Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story.’ Lead single “Pause At You” made our weekly best-songs list, and their new jam “After You” has that same sense of explosive momentum and melodic urgency. Check it out below.

Lust For Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ is out 3/14 on Lower Third.