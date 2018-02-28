The Black Market

Therion2017g-1519843206
Credit: Therion photographed by Mina Karadzic

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2018

In Black Market's super-secret fortress of slamitude, I was challenged to listen to Therion's Beloved Antichrist in one sitting. Released earlier this month, the Swedish…
Ian Chainey | February 28, 2018 - 1:45 pm
moco-1517412579
Credit: Mournful Congregation courtesy of Earsplit PR

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – January 2018

On the last episode of Black Market, Doug Moore left us. He said he was going out to pick up an award while muttering "fly,…
Ian Chainey | January 31, 2018 - 10:55 am
Krallice
Credit: Justina Villanueva

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – November 2017

On October 5, the NYC-based progressive metal band Krallice announced on Facebook that they'd be releasing two albums in the coming months. Here's the full…
Doug Moore | November 30, 2017 - 12:16 pm
APMD-photo-by-Patrik-Kučera-1509474307
Credit: All Pigs Must Die photographed by Patrik Kučera

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – October 2017

Since the 2016 election, the American political press has taken an unprecedented interest in tech giants like Facebook and Google. A lot of this interest…
Doug Moore | October 31, 2017 - 2:28 pm
Bell Witch
Credit: Bell Witch photographed by David Choe

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – September 2017

Every year around this time, two things start happening in thee world ov metal. First, the pace of releases upgrades from "torrent" to "cataract" as…
Doug Moore | September 29, 2017 - 11:32 am
Converge-by-Reid-Haithcock-1504206354
Credit: Converge photgraphed by Reid Haithcock

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – August 2017

Metal is a microcosm for the world that produced it in many ways, and it's quite responsive to the public mood. This fact has been…
Doug Moore | August 31, 2017 - 3:17 pm
boris-1501517212
Credit: Boris photographed by Miki Matsushima

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – July 2017

Summer is a great time for heavy metal. The combination of warm weather, long car trips, alcohol, and lots of hanging around outdoors basically begs…
Doug Moore | July 31, 2017 - 12:11 pm
Akercocke
Credit: Akercocke photographed by Tina Korhonen

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – June 2017

Talking about underground metal with people who aren't already committed to the stuff largely consists of answering variations on the following question: "But why would…
Doug Moore | June 30, 2017 - 12:15 pm
Sabbath Assembly
Credit: Sabbath Assembly photographed by Justina Villanueva

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – May 2017

We usually kick off the Black Market with one of my standard 8,000-word screeds about whatever happened to irritate me during the preceding four weeks,…
Doug Moore | May 31, 2017 - 12:13 pm
Internal Bleeding
Credit: Internal Bleeding courtesy of Unique Leader Records

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – April 2017

A couple of weeks into April, a blog called Sad But True: Plagiarism In Heavy Metal Art popped up on Wordpress. The site consists of…
Doug Moore | April 28, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Artificial Brain
Credit: Artificial Brain, photographed by Scott KInkade

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – March 2017

Hey, this is Ian. Doug is in the studio this month. He's also promoting Weeping Sores. Since the man is slammed, I'm filling in, much…
Ian Chainey | March 31, 2017 - 1:38 pm
Marduk
Credit: Jens Ryden

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2017

If you need a good barometer for the current national mood in the United States, look no further than the Washington Post. Last Wednesday, the…
Doug Moore | February 28, 2017 - 11:31 am
Dodecahedron
Credit: Arno Frericks

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – January 2017

Welcome to the first installment of the Black Market's fifth year in operation. It has been a privilege to work on this column for these…
Doug Moore | January 31, 2017 - 12:56 pm
theblackmarket_november2016

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – November 2016

From our viewpoint at the end of 2016, "War Pigs" -- the ubiquitous leadoff track from Black Sabbath's sophomore album Paranoid -- looks like an…
Doug Moore | November 30, 2016 - 12:41 pm
blackmarket october 2016

The Black Market

The Black Market: The Month In Metal – October 2016

As usual, we've got an avalanche of worthy metal to discuss this month. Before we get to it, I want to take a crack at…
Doug Moore | October 31, 2016 - 12:12 pm
