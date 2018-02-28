Features
Credit:
Therion photographed by Mina Karadzic
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2018
In Black Market's super-secret fortress of slamitude, I was challenged to listen to Therion's
Beloved Antichrist
in one sitting. Released earlier this month, the Swedish…
Ian Chainey
|
February 28, 2018 - 1:45 pm
Credit:
Mournful Congregation courtesy of Earsplit PR
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – January 2018
On the last episode of Black Market, Doug Moore left us. He said he was going out to
pick up an award
while muttering "fly,…
Ian Chainey
|
January 31, 2018 - 10:55 am
Credit:
Justina Villanueva
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – November 2017
On October 5, the NYC-based progressive metal band Krallice announced on Facebook that they'd be releasing two albums in the coming months. Here's the full…
Doug Moore
|
November 30, 2017 - 12:16 pm
Credit:
All Pigs Must Die photographed by Patrik Kučera
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – October 2017
Since the 2016 election, the American political press has taken an unprecedented interest in tech giants like Facebook and Google. A lot of this interest…
Doug Moore
|
October 31, 2017 - 2:28 pm
Credit:
Bell Witch photographed by David Choe
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – September 2017
Every year around this time, two things start happening in thee world ov metal. First, the pace of releases upgrades from "torrent" to "cataract" as…
Doug Moore
|
September 29, 2017 - 11:32 am
Credit:
Converge photgraphed by Reid Haithcock
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – August 2017
Metal is a microcosm for the world that produced it in many ways, and it's quite responsive to the public mood. This fact has been…
Doug Moore
|
August 31, 2017 - 3:17 pm
Credit:
Boris photographed by Miki Matsushima
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – July 2017
Summer is a great time for heavy metal. The combination of warm weather, long car trips, alcohol, and lots of hanging around outdoors basically begs…
Doug Moore
|
July 31, 2017 - 12:11 pm
Credit:
Akercocke photographed by Tina Korhonen
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – June 2017
Talking about underground metal with people who aren't already committed to the stuff largely consists of answering variations on the following question: "But why would…
Doug Moore
|
June 30, 2017 - 12:15 pm
Credit:
Sabbath Assembly photographed by Justina Villanueva
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – May 2017
We usually kick off the Black Market with one of my standard 8,000-word screeds about whatever happened to irritate me during the preceding four weeks,…
Doug Moore
|
May 31, 2017 - 12:13 pm
Credit:
Internal Bleeding courtesy of Unique Leader Records
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – April 2017
A couple of weeks into April, a blog called
Sad But True: Plagiarism In Heavy Metal Art
popped up on Wordpress. The site consists of…
Doug Moore
|
April 28, 2017 - 1:00 pm
Credit:
Artificial Brain, photographed by Scott KInkade
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – March 2017
Hey, this is Ian. Doug is in the studio this month. He's also promoting
Weeping Sores
. Since the man is slammed, I'm filling in, much…
Ian Chainey
|
March 31, 2017 - 1:38 pm
Credit:
Jens Ryden
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2017
If you need a good barometer for the current national mood in the United States, look no further than the
Washington Post
. Last Wednesday, the…
Doug Moore
|
February 28, 2017 - 11:31 am
Credit:
Arno Frericks
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – January 2017
Welcome to the first installment of the Black Market's fifth year in operation. It has been a privilege to work on this column for these…
Doug Moore
|
January 31, 2017 - 12:56 pm
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – November 2016
From our viewpoint at the end of 2016, "War Pigs" -- the ubiquitous leadoff track from Black Sabbath's sophomore album
Paranoid
-- looks like an…
Doug Moore
|
November 30, 2016 - 12:41 pm
The Black Market
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – October 2016
As usual, we've got an avalanche of worthy metal to discuss this month. Before we get to it, I want to take a crack at…
Doug Moore
|
October 31, 2016 - 12:12 pm
