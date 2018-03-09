Premiere

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles” Video

Last week, Ed Schrader's Music Beat released their third album, Riddles. It's a big leap for the Baltimore duo, not exclusively because Dan Deacon produced…
James Rettig | March 9, 2018 - 12:04 pm
Caroline Says - No Fool Like An Old Fool

Premiere

Stream Caroline Says No Fool Like An Old Fool

Caroline Sallee makes music under the moniker Caroline Says, and on new album No Fool Like An Old Fool, she says a lot. The Huntsville,…
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 10:50 am
Credit: Theo Cote

Premiere

Erica Eso – “House That’s Always Burning”

Weston Minissali lent his synth-playing talents to Cloud Becomes Your Hand, one of our 2014 Band To Watch picks. Since then, he’s started a new…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 9, 2018 - 10:01 am
Credit: Reid Haithcock

Premiere

Fiddlehead – “Lay Low” Video

The Boston-based band Fiddlehead have one release to their name so far -- 2014's Out Of The Bloom EP -- but next month they'll put…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 12:01 pm
Premiere

Beach Slang / Quiet Slang – “Dirty Cigarettes” Video

Last year, Beach Slang leader James Alex adopted the moniker Quiet Slang to release We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags, an EP that reworked…
Peter Helman | March 7, 2018 - 11:02 am
Premiere

Illuminati Hotties – “Cuff”

Once in a blue moon, a song comes along that hits you in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. A couple years…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 11:01 am

Premiere

Jess Williamson – “I See The White” Video

Texan singer-songwriter Jess Williamson's sophomore album Heart Song is not even a year and a half old yet, but Williamson is about to return with…
Ryan Leas | March 7, 2018 - 10:00 am
Premiere

High Sunn – “Dedication”

San Francisco-based musician Justin Cheromiah is the young voice behind High Sunn. After over 30 bedroom recordings, the 18 year-old made he strengthened his solo…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 7, 2018 - 9:20 am
Credit: Rachel Cabitt

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: THICK

Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Julia Gray | March 6, 2018 - 3:39 pm
Credit: Jack Garland

Band To Watch

Artist To Watch: Many Rooms

There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
James Rettig | March 6, 2018 - 12:01 pm
Premiere

Animal Flag – “Why”

Matthew Politoski has been releasing music under the name Animal Flag since 2009 -- most recently with 2016's LP -- and, over the years, his…
James Rettig | March 6, 2018 - 11:32 am
Premiere

Okay Kaya – “Dance Like U” Video

Norwegian-born, New York-based singer-songwriter Okay Kaya has had us keen on her smooth voice with tracks like "Durer" and the recent "IUD." Today we're premiering…
Sophie Israelsohn | March 6, 2018 - 10:15 am
Premiere

JB Dunckel – “Space Age”

Air's JB Dunckel is close to releasing his new latest solo album. Titled H+, it's inspired by transhumanism, the philosophy that the human race can…
Chris DeVille | March 5, 2018 - 9:35 am
Credit: David Doobinin

Premiere

Juliana Hatfield – “Physical” (Olivia Newton-John Cover) Video

Three years after starring opposite John Travolta in Grease, Olivia Newton-John released "Physical," the title track from her twelfth studio album. It became the British-born…
Chris DeVille | March 1, 2018 - 12:11 pm
Premiere

pronoun – “run”

Back in 2016, Alyse Vellturo released her debut EP as pronoun, There's No One New Around You. It's filled with sparkling rock songs, featuring anthemic…
James Rettig | March 1, 2018 - 11:00 am
