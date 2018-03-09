Illuminati Hotties – “Cuff”
Once in a blue moon, a song comes along that hits you in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. A couple years…
High Sunn – “Dedication”
San Francisco-based musician Justin Cheromiah is the young voice behind High Sunn. After over 30 bedroom recordings, the 18 year-old made he strengthened his solo…
Band To Watch: THICK
Chatting with Nikki Sisti, Shari Page, and Kate Black of THICK feels like being at a slumber party. They laugh and talk over each other,…
Artist To Watch: Many Rooms
There's a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming…
JB Dunckel – “Space Age”
Air's JB Dunckel is close to releasing his new latest solo album. Titled H+, it's inspired by transhumanism, the philosophy that the human race can…
pronoun – “run”
Back in 2016, Alyse Vellturo released her debut EP as pronoun, There's No One New Around You. It's filled with sparkling rock songs, featuring anthemic…