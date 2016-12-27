Watch Will Oldham & Joan Shelley Cover Leonard Cohen

On Friday night, a number of Kentucky musicians gathered at Louisville’s Headliners Music Hall to pay tribute to the late Leonard Cohen, covering his music in a tribute show that raised money for the local charity Kentuckians For The Commonwealth. During that show, two great Louisville roots-music singer-songwriters, Will Oldham and Joan Shelley, covered two of Cohen’s relative obscurities: “Night Comes On” and “Heart With No Companion,” both from 1984’s Various Positions. The Oldham/Shelley covers are lovely, spare duets, and you can watch fan-made videos of both of them below.

Suddenly, I would very much like to hear Will Oldham sing a George Michael song.