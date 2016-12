Popcaan has dropped a wintry video for summer single “Nah Idle.” The clip intersperses shots of the Jamaican dancehall star in a heavy coat amidst Christmas decorations and scenes from a classroom. The main attraction, though, is the song, a genius collision of booming drums and warm, gentle keyboards topped off with Popcaan’s contagious vocals. If, like me, you didn’t catch “Nah Idle” upon its release, this is a great time to get acquainted. Watch below.