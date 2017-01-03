DJ Snake – “The Half” (Feat. Young Thug, Jeremih, & Swizz Beatz) Video

For “The Half,” a bloopy dance-pop banger from his 2016 album Encore, the French dance superstar DJ Snake recruited the talents of cresting weirdo king Young Thug, R&B great Jeremih, and classic rap producer and hypeman Swizz Beatz. And now the track has a video from Director X, one of the all-time great rap-video auteurs. There’s not a whole lot to the video; it’s just those four guys, plus some girls, in a hallway full of lights and mirrors. But as with so many Director X videos, what matters is the rhythm, the editing, and the charisma on display. Check it out below, via The FADER.

Encore is out now on Interscope.