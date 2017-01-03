Watch A Guy Sleep Through An Entire Metal Show Happening Inches Away From Him

Boston doom metal band Fórn played a show in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, and somehow, one guy in the audience managed to sleep through the entire thing. No easy feat, given the intensity of the music raging around him. “Apparently, 3am is too late of a set time for some people, like the dude who is passed out on stage the entire time that somehow none of us realized,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Can somebody check on him and make sure he’s not dead?” Watch footage of the show below via Spin, and keep an eye on the dude in the red shirt.

It seems he is in fact alive. “Hey I’m that guy and I’m still alive unfortunately,” someone commented on the band’s post. “I really dug everything I heard though even though I looked like the Minor threat guy.”