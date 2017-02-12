Livestream The 2017 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammys red carpet is underway — first-time nominees Baroness are there, as you can see above — and our friends at Billboard are covering all the action via livestream. Chelsea Briggs and Jason Lipshutz will host the broadcast from inside the Grammy Museum, while their colleagues Adelle Platon and Keith Caulfield will interview stars from the red carpet. They’re also sprinkling in some pre-filmed artist Q&As, behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the Grammys, and clips from the Clive Davis Party. Watch it all unfold live below.