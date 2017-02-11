Drake Decries “Fake” Report That He Told A Fan To Remove Her Hijab

Earlier this month, footage of Drake telling a fan at one of his concerts to remove her scarf emerged online. “You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you gon’ have to take this off,” Drake allegedly said in the video, which has since been deleted. “You gotta turn this muthafucka up. You don’t have to come out with that shit.” Although the woman in question wasn’t actually visible in the footage, some claimed she was wearing a hijab, and Twitter started accusing Drake of Islamophobia. But according to Drake, this is all another example of fake news:

I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me. At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans. I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one. I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us.

Find the full post on Instagram below.