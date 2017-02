Daft Punk’s pop-up shop opens at LA’s Maxfield Gallery today. In addition to merchandise and memorabilia, the shop also features an archival retrospective of the duo’s old set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography, and robot helmets. It’s open until 2/19 at 8818 Melrose Ave in West Hollywood, and you can check out some photos and footage from inside the store below.

These Guys Give Great Helmut #DaftPunk Pop Up Opening Party A video posted by Anthony Giovanni Deane (@last2therapy) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:14am PST

The #DaftPunkPopUp features a retrospective of archival set pieces, wardrobes, helmets and more // @daftpunk #daftpunk #maxfieldgallery #maxfieldla #maxfield A photo posted by MAXFIELD (@maxfieldla) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Daft Punk PopUp #onemoretime A photo posted by Harrison Crown (@roderickjaynes) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Me and @shonpierre_ at #DaftPunk pop-up 📷 @mrfamouscheese #DJAMFOREVER A photo posted by travisbarker (@travisbarker) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

@daftpunk x @maxfieldla tonight. A photo posted by Travis Vandyke (@travisvandyke) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:09am PST

No word on whether or not the pop-up is selling any artisan candles.