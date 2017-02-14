Yumi Zouma – “She’s Electric” (Oasis Cover)

Seattle website and record label Turntable Kitchen sponsors a vinyl subscription service called Sounds Delicious in which notable artists cover an entire classic album. Today we’ve got a preview of the first release in the series: In a pleasant and unlikely convergence of artist and material, New Zealand dream-pop greats Yumi Zouma are taking on (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, the 1995 sophomore LP that turned Oasis from UK superstars to a worldwide household name. Ahead of the full release, they’ve shared their woozy rendition of “She’s Electric,” which applies the full Loveless treatment to the Gallaghers’ jaunty rock tune. It’s a stunning re-imagination of a splendid song, so listen below.

Yumi Zouma’s version of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? will be out 4/6 and limited to 1,000 copies. Get it by subscribing to Sounds Delicious here. Upcoming entries in the series include Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado covering Bruce Springsteen’s Born To Run, Ben Gibbard covering Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque, and the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart covering Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever.