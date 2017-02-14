Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent Tell Grammys “Don’t Be Racist”

On Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Beyoncé won the awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video. But she lost all three big awards — Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year — to Adele. This pissed a lot of people off, and two of those people are Sufjan Stevens and St. Vincent.

On his own website last night, Sufjan Stevens posted, and answered, a rhetorical question:

Q: WTF is “Urban Contemporary”? A: It’s where the white man puts the incomparable pregnant black woman because he is so threatened by her talent, power, persuasion and potential.

And he captioned it with this: “friendly reminder: don’t be racist.”

St. Vincent agrees:

Re: Beyoncé and the Grammys. What Sufjan said. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) February 14, 2017

It is entirely true that “Urban Contemporary” is not a genre of music. Nobody has ever said those words out loud unless they were (1) presenting a Grammy or (2) complaining about the Grammys.