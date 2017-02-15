Man, It’s A Hot One: Carlos Santana Apologizes For Beyoncé Burn

Carlos Santana was not so smooth while discussing this year’s Grammy results during an interview to promote some upcoming tour dates Down Under. Speaking with The New Zealand Herald, Santana offered this analysis of the Grammys’ controversial Adele-over-Beyoncé verdict:

I think that Adele won (her Grammys), because she can sing-sing. With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she’s not a singer-singer, with all respect to her.

As you might expect, that line of criticism didn’t go over so well with Beyoncé’s fan base, particularly after Adele flubbed her vocals for a second straight Grammys. So Santana, who once performed with Beyoncé at the Super Bowl in 2003, took to Facebook to “clarify” his comments:

I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand. My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best.

Carlos

There you have it: Another not-really-apology from a celeb who put his foot in his mouth! For the record, Beyoncé is not above criticism, but it’s probably never going to be well received when you suggest a woman performer is only popular because she’s nice to look at — especially one who delivered a powerhouse performance at the exact awards ceremony you’re referencing.