Watch Danny Brown Perform At Jack White’s Third Man Pressing Plant Opening

Jack White & Danny Brown
CREDIT: Instagram.com/xdannyxbrownx

Third Man Pressing, a new vinyl pressing plant in the back of Jack White’s Third Man Records shop in Detroit, is having its grand opening today. But, as Pitchfork points out, White had a private opening party at the plant last night, with Detroit rapper Danny Brown closing out the festivities with a performance. Watch footage from Brown’s set and Jack White’s speech below.

Danny Brown tonight.

A post shared by leroyisnice (@leroyisnice) on

Earlier @xdannyxbrownx @thirdmanpressing

A post shared by detroitsound (@detroitsound) on

#JackWhite's speech at @thirdmanrecords party lol #fakenews 😂

A post shared by SuperDre (@superdrizzy) on

Tags: Danny Brown, Jack White