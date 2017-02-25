Watch Danny Brown Perform At Jack White’s Third Man Pressing Plant Opening

Third Man Pressing, a new vinyl pressing plant in the back of Jack White’s Third Man Records shop in Detroit, is having its grand opening today. But, as Pitchfork points out, White had a private opening party at the plant last night, with Detroit rapper Danny Brown closing out the festivities with a performance. Watch footage from Brown’s set and Jack White’s speech below.

Danny Brown tonight. A post shared by leroyisnice (@leroyisnice) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:09pm PST

Earlier @xdannyxbrownx @thirdmanpressing A post shared by detroitsound (@detroitsound) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

#JackWhite's speech at @thirdmanrecords party lol #fakenews 😂 A post shared by SuperDre (@superdrizzy) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:37pm PST