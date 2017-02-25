Watch Danny Brown Perform At Jack White’s Third Man Pressing Plant Opening

Third Man Pressing, a new vinyl pressing plant in the back of Jack White’s Third Man Records shop in Detroit, is having its grand opening today. But, as Pitchfork points out, White had a private opening party at the plant last night, with Detroit rapper Danny Brown closing out the festivities with a performance. Watch footage from Brown’s set and Jack White’s speech below.
Met one of my heros … the legend Jack White last night … he really inspired me being from detroit … thank you!!!
— Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) February 25, 2017