Dev Hynes’ New Band VeilHymn Is Apparently Sponsored By MailChimp

Dev Hynes

Chances are you’ve already seen some of the bizarre ads for things like MailShrimp, KaleLimp, and JailBlimp. Those are all part of a new rhyme-based marketing campaign for MailChimp (of Serial fame), and apparently so is VeilHymn, Dev Hynes’ new duo with Bryndon Cook of Starchild & The New Romantic.

As Pitchfork reports, a MailChimp press release lists VeilHymn as one of the campaign’s many “strategically created executions targeting digital subculture.” Although a representative for Hynes says that he and Cook have been collaborating on music for years, he also confirms that they were asked by the company to give their project a name that rhymed with MailChimp, and their debut single “Hymn” was created exclusivly for MailChimp.

Remember when Jeff Bridges made an entire album for Squarespace?

Tags: Blood Orange, Bryndon Cook, Dev Hynes, VeilHymn