New Feist Album Reportedly Out In April

Feist hasn’t played any live shows since 2014, and she hasn’t put out an album since 2011, but her inclusion on the lineup for the Eaux Claires festival this summer was the first sign that she might be up to something. And now there’s this little bombshell of an aside in a recent Huffington Post article about her charity initiative to collect backpacks for HIV-positive children in Malawi:

Feist has been largely off the radar since the 2011 release of her award-winning album “Metals” and since the album’s subsequent tour came to a close the end of the following year. (Fans can expect her long-awaited follow-up in April as well as her vocals on the upcoming Broken Social Scene record.)

Feist herself shared a link to the article on her official Facebook page, which seems to confirm the news. Between this and that upcoming Broken Social Scene album, Feist fans have a lot to look forward to!