UK torch-song specialists London Grammar haven’t yet gotten around to announcing a sophomore album. But thus far this year, they have released two shatteringly pretty singles, “Rooting For You” and “Big Picture.” And last night, they were on James Corden’s Late Late Show to perform a lovely, unadorned take on “Big Picture,” which probably sent a few thousand Americans off to a much more peaceful night of sleep. Watch the performance below.

“Big Picture” is out now at iTunes.