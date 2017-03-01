Soundset 2017 Lineup

Ever since 2008, Minneapolis underground rap stalwarts have been bringing Soundset, their big one-day rap festival, to Minnesota every summer. And every summer, it’s gotten a little bit bigger. Today, Atmosphere have unveiled the lineup for this year’s Soundset, and it is pretty impressive. The show is coming to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds 5/28, and Atmosphere will once again headline, though they’ll now share that duty with Travis Scott. The bill features plenty of rap legends: Lauryn Hill, T.I., Gucci Mane, Pusha T, Dr. Octagon (the reunited team of Kool Keith and Dan The Automator), Talib Kweli, Pete Rock. It also has a ton of ascendent young rap figures: Mac Miller, Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert, D.R.A.M., Ty Dolla $ign, Aminé, Denzel Curry. And it has the underground figures who have been in Atmosphere’s circle for years: Brother Ali, P.O.S, Invisibl Skratch Piklz, Peanut Butter Wolf, the Minnesota rap supergroup the stand4rd. You can find out all the details on the festival here.

Gucci Mane is playing Atmosphere’s festival, and it doesn’t even feel weird at this point. What a world.