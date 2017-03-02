Witness The Strange Sight Of Future Performing “Incredible” On Ellen

A few days ago, it looked like Ellen DeGeneres, of all possible people had leaked news of an as-yet-unannounced Future album. After Future released two albums in two weeks, the Ellen show’s website, announcing that Future would be on soon, claimed that he was trying to be the first rap star ever to release three albums in three weeks. Future’s manager has since denied it, and the whole story really overshadowed how weird it was that rap’s most nihilistic superstar was about to perform on our dominant daytime-TV talk show. But that’s what happened today.

Earlier today, Future was on Ellen to perform “Incredible,” a sweet and melodic quasi-love song from his new album HNDRXX, with DJ Esco and a live band backing him up. HNDRXX is certainly the friendlier of the two new Future albums, and “Incredible” is one of the friendliest songs on it, but it’s still strange as fuck to see Future on Ellen. See it for yourself below.

HNDRXX is out now on Epic/A1/Freebandz.