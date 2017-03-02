Six Organs Of Admittance – “Adoration Song” Video

Last week, Ben Chasny’s spectral-folk outfit Six Organs Of Admittance released their latest LP Burning The Threshold. Today, they’ve released the video for album track “Adoration Song.” Directed by Elisa Ambrogio of Magik Markers, it stars a man with some type of luminous quartz for a head and his adorable pupper. Together they traverse the snow and sand, before fading into the sunset backed by a grand goodbye of a guitar solo. The five-and-a-half minute song perfectly soundtracks the charmingly bewildering visual, which among other oddities, juxtaposes different types of rotating crystals on top washed-out backdrops of clouds and waves. Yet even without understanding the meaning of it all, the enveloping acoustic tides and stunning atmospherics make it all seem elegantly significant. Watch below.

Burning The Threshold is out now via Drag City.