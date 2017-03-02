Don Henley Revives The Eagles For New NY And LA Fests With Fleetwood Mac

Classic East and Classic West are the names of a new, bicoastal festival series popping up in New York and Los Angeles later this year, and both will be headlined by Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles according to Rolling Stone. The Eagles previously implied that they would be no longer performing after founding member Glenn Frey passed away last year, and these shows will mark their first live shows without Frey. Each festival will feature two days of music, with Classic West going down at LA’s Dodger Stadium and Classic East at NY’s Citi Field. There is no information yet on when the festivals will take place, but more details on date and additional performers are expected to emerge in the coming months.