Watch Madonna’s New Short Film Her-Story

Yesterday, to help celebrate International Women’s Day, Madonna teamed up with Vogue Germany to release a 12-minute, eight-chapter short film called Her-Story on her Facebook. Photographers Luigi & Iango directed the film, which is shot in stylish black-and-white and which pictures Madonna as a sort of Marlene Dietrich figure. The film shows different ideas of feminine strength, and it features Madonna’s song “Virgin Mary,” as well as a scene where the musician Libby Larkin sings her song “Billy Goat.” The whole thing seems to be directed in opposition to Donald Trump, though it never goes so far as to mention his name. Check it out below.

The rapper Young M.A also has an EP called Herstory on the way; maybe that’ll turn out to be the word of the year.