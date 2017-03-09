Dream Wife – “Somebody”

London band Dream Wife comprises three women from Iceland and England playing snappy, punk-informed rock ‘n’ roll. New single “Somebody” is a well-oiled machine worthy of the Strokes but performed with the righteous indignation of Bikini Kill, its many moving parts topped off by Rakel Mjöll’s proclamation, “I am not my body, I’m somebody.” In a press release, the band explains:

“Somebody” is a ballad for women. The song explores the experience of living in a female body within our society. It’s a conversation on the reclamation of bodies by the women who occupy them in a tender, yet direct and empowering way.

Listen below.