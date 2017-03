Slothrust released their third album, Everyone Else, last fall, and today they’ve shared a video for penultimate track “Sleep Eater” in conjunction with the announcement that the album will get a release in the UK in April. It’s a poignant queer love story that’s set in part in a cemetery, a hotel room, and a beach. The video was directed by CJ Riehl and Emmy Kenny. Watch below.

Everyone Else is out now via Dangerbird.