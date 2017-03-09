Migos’ Quavo Says He’s Not Homophobic Because He Worked With Frank Ocean

Last month, Migos faced criticism because of comments that they made during a Rolling Stone profile that read as homophobic. They had to do with iLoveMakonnen’s recent coming out, and could be summed up as such: “That’s wack, bro.” The exchange in the profile was fuzzy, though, but the trio/their PR people issued an apology soon after, either way.

In a new Billboard cover story on the Atlanta trio, they’re asked about the exchange and the answer … isn’t great!

Quavo seesaws between woke and… not so woke. […] He also caught flack when, in a Rolling Stone profile, he seemed to suggest iLoveMakonnen’s coming out as gay somehow gave the lie to the Atlanta MC’s lyrics about selling coke and Molly. Talking to Quavo, it’s clear he’s not outright homophobic. “If you real from the heart, you real from the heart,” he says. “That ain’t got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It’s 2017, and we all living.” But he still doesn’t quite seem to get it. “When [Makonnen’s] music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would’ve come out the same way…” He pauses. “I got a record with Frank Ocean [“Slide,” a Calvin Harris track featuring Migos and Ocean]. That closes my case.”

Hmm… The classic “Well, I’ve got a ____ friend” argument. “Slide” is pretty good, though!