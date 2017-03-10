Pitchfork Music Festival 2017 Lineup

A few weeks back, we learned that LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange would be headlining Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, and today they’ve revealed the rest of the lineup. The bill includes Dirty Projectors, Danny Brown, PJ Harvey, the Avalanches, American Football, Nicolas Jaar, Arca, Kamaiyah, Angel Olsen, Vince Staples, Mitski, Jamila Woods, Pinegrove, Ride, Hamilton Leithauser, and a bunch more. Check out the poster above. Tickets are available here.
Friday, 7/14
LCD Soundsystem
Dirty Projectors
Danny Brown
Thurston Moore Group
Vince Staples
Arca
Kamaiyah
Hiss Golden Messenger
Frankie Cosmos
William Tyler
D∆WN
Priests
Madame Gandhi
Saturday, 7/15
A Tribe Called Quest
PJ Harvey
Angel Olsen
The Feelies
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Mitski
Madlib
Arab Strap
S U R V I V E
Francis And The Lights
Weyes Blood
Jeff Rosenstock
Cherry Glazerr
Vagabon
Sunday, 7/16
Solange
Nicolas Jaar
The Avalanches
Ride
American Football
Isiah Rashad
Hamilton Leithauser
Pinegrove
Jamila Woods
Colin Stetson
Derrick Carter
Joey Purp
NE-HI
Kilo Kish