Pitchfork Music Festival 2017 Lineup

A few weeks back, we learned that LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange would be headlining Pitchfork Music Festival 2017, and today they’ve revealed the rest of the lineup. The bill includes Dirty Projectors, Danny Brown, PJ Harvey, the Avalanches, American Football, Nicolas Jaar, Arca, Kamaiyah, Angel Olsen, Vince Staples, Mitski, Jamila Woods, Pinegrove, Ride, Hamilton Leithauser, and a bunch more. Check out the poster above. Tickets are available here.

Friday, 7/14

LCD Soundsystem

Dirty Projectors

Danny Brown

Thurston Moore Group

Vince Staples

Arca

Kamaiyah

Hiss Golden Messenger

Frankie Cosmos

William Tyler

D∆WN

Priests

Madame Gandhi

Saturday, 7/15

A Tribe Called Quest

PJ Harvey

Angel Olsen

The Feelies

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Mitski

Madlib

Arab Strap

S U R V I V E

Francis And The Lights

Weyes Blood

Jeff Rosenstock

Cherry Glazerr

Vagabon

Sunday, 7/16

Solange

Nicolas Jaar

The Avalanches

Ride

American Football

Isiah Rashad

Hamilton Leithauser

Pinegrove

Jamila Woods

Colin Stetson

Derrick Carter

Joey Purp

NE-HI

Kilo Kish