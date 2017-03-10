Watch Patti Smith In A Scene From Terrence Malick’s Song To Song

Terrence Malick’s new movie Song To Song premieres at SXSW today (and is in select theaters next Friday, 3/17), and today a clip featuring Patti Smith giving some life advice to Rooney Mara has surfaced via Rolling Stone. In the clip, she talks about the death of her husband, Fred “Sonic” Smith, who died in 1994. “I never thought I would live long,” she says. “You know, I’d be an artist and die young of tuberculosis or something, like Charlotte Brontë.” Smith also contributed an unreleased song to the film, “God Running.”

In addition to Smith’s appearance in a couple of scenes, Song To Song features a few other notable appearances by musicians. Per Pitchfork: Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Lydon, and Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo all have small speaking roles. Lykke Li plays a struggling musician and ex-lover of Ryan Gosling, and they perform a cover of Bob Marley And The Wailers’ “It Hurts To Be Alone” in the film. And the Black Lips play Rooney Mara’s backing band, and Val Kilmer takes a chainsaw to an amp during one of their performances. (That scene was shot at the 2012 Fun Fun Fun Fest.)