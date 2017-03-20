New Chuck Berry Music Coming This Week

Last year, on his 90th birthday, Chuck Berry announced that he was planning on releasing a new album, his first in 38 years. This past weekend, Chuck Berry passed away. But according to a statement from Berry’s estate, we will still get a chance to hear the album, entitled Chuck. And, in fact, we won’t have to wait long to hear at least a little bit of how it sounds. There will be some music, as well as further details on the album, coming out this week. Here’s the full text of the statement:

Since Chuck’s passing on Saturday, the Berry family has received many inquiries from friends, fans and media about the status of his forthcoming album CHUCK, which was originally announced on his 90th birthday, October 18, 2016.

Working to prepare the release of this record in recent months and in fact over the last several years brought Chuck a great sense of joy and satisfaction. While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music.

For months now plans have been in place, and preparations have been made with our friends at Dualtone Records, to reveal further details and music from the album this week. As a tribute to Chuck Berry, and with gratitude to his fans around the world, we will be following through on those plans in the coming days.