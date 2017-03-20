Stream The Worst Doubt Promo 17′ EP

Sometimes, it’s Monday morning, and you can’t just listen to Drake or whatever. If you are anything remotely like me, you need a quick jolt of raw, intense, ferocious hardcore. This morning, the Worst Doubt is here for you. The Parisian band has been around for a few years, and they’ve just dropped a new three-song EP of bruising, punishing old-school metallic hardcore, the type of thing where you want to start headbutting your cubicle wall as soon as the breakdown comes in. Also, it’s fun to hear someone doing the traditional hardcore-singer grunt with a French accent. This shit is bonkers, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://straightandalertrecords.bandcamp.com/album/promo-17" target="_blank">Promo 17' by THE WORST DOUBT</a>

Promo 17′ is out now on Straight & Alert; you can name your own price to buy it at Bandcamp.