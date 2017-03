If you read this site with any regularity, you know by now that dozens of musical artists have banded together to release new songs for Our First 100 Days, a subscription singles series benefitting charities dedicated to resisting President Donald Trump. Today’s entry comes from Wild Nothing, who give fresh meaning to the phrase “new wave” on the ’80s synth-pop throwback “Begin Again.” It’s a real head-bobber. Listen below, and subscribe to the series here.

Our First 100 Days by Wild Nothing