Jonti – “Scrood” (Feat. Steve Lacy) Video

It’s been five years since we last heard any solo material from Sydney producer Jonti, but his new single “Scrood” makes me wonder how we ever went so long. Blending Kaytranada-like drums beneath a neo-soul palette, Jonti crafts a gem of a song that seemingly refracts sunshine into its component parts. The Internet’s Steve Lacy shows up to croon alongside Jonti’s blurred harmonies and offer the kind of tonally evocative guitar-work that showed up all over his own recent solo project. In the song’s colorful Daniel ‘O Toole-directed video, we see watercolor flowers fade into the foreground above a performance video. Jonti’s face is just a silhouette, but its cast in a vibrant hue, much the same kind that’s been poured over the entirety of his impossible-to-hate track. Here’s his background on the song’s origins:

“Scrood” was born out of a late night jam with Steve Lacy in Los Angeles last June. When I took it home I envisioned a story to go with it of a man walking through a burning city to get to this person he loves. Which is a metaphor, saying that even though it feels like the world is falling apart, I’m still going to try do my best and soldier forward with love.

