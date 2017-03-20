Nicki Minaj Breaks Record For Most Hot 100 Hits By A Female Artist

Nicki Minaj makes history on the Billboard Hot 100, as she passes Aretha Franklin for the most total appearances among women in the chart’s 58-year history.

Minaj debuts three songs (on the Hot 100 dated 4/1): “No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne (#14), “Regret in Your Tears” (#61) and “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne (#71). Minaj ups her count to 76 career Hot 100 entries, surpassing Franklin’s career output of 73.

Franklin had held the mark for the most Hot 100 visits among women all to herself for nearly 40 years: from 6/18/77 (when “Break It to Me Gently” debuted as her 54th appearance, lifting her ahead of the prior record-holder among women, Connie Francis) through 3/11/17. Minaj matched Franklin at 73 charted titles apiece on the 3/18 tally, when “Make Love,” with Gucci Mane, debuted.

All three of Minaj’s latest songs were released on 3/10, and debut in the top 15 of the Digital Song Sales chart: “Frauds” flies in at #2 with 79,000 first-week downloads sold in the week ending 3/16, according to Nielsen Music; “Regret” bows at #10 (39,000); and “Changed” enters at #13 (35,000). The tracks also sport first-week totals of 12.1 million, 4.4 million and 4.8 million U.S. streams, respectively, in the tracking week.

Here is an updated count of the female soloists with the most charted Hot 100 entries dating to the ranking’s 8/4/58 inception (though the chart dated April 1).

Most Hot 100 Entries Among Women All-Time

76, Nicki Minaj

73, Aretha Franklin

70, Taylor Swift

58, Rihanna

57, Madonna

56, Dionne Warwick

54, Beyonce

53, Connie Francis

48, Mariah Carey

48, Brenda Lee

43, Miley Cyrus

41, Barbra Streisand

40, Mary J. Blige

40, Janet Jackson

40, Diana Ross

In line with the collaborative style of hip-hop, Minaj has been credited as a lead artist on 32 of her Hot 100 entries and featured on 44. Franklin has boasted lead billing on all 73 of her Hot 100 hits (with much of her career predating years in which featured credits became common).

Minaj first hit the Hot 100 dated 2/20/10, as featured on Lil Wayne’s #44-peaking “Knockout.” She first charted as a lead with “Your Love,” which reached #14 in August 2010. Minaj has achieved 13 top 10s, with 2014’s #2 hit “Anaconda” her highest-charting.

Franklin’s span on the Hot 100 stretches from 1961 to 1998. The legend has notched 17 top 10s, including the #1s “Respect” (two weeks on top, 1967) and “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” with George Michael (two weeks, 1987).

Among all acts, the cast of Fox’s Glee leads with 207 charted Hot 100 titles, followed by Lil Wayne (now up to 135) and Drake (up to 133). Minaj now holds ninth place among all acts for the most Hot 100 appearances, passing Ray Charles, who now ranks 10th with 75 visits.

The Hot 100 and all charts will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (3/21).

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.