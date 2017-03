Pavement’s Scott Kannberg released his first solo album in eight years under the name Spiral Stairs today, and to mark the occasion he’s shared a video for “Emoshuns.” It was directed by Joe Salinas and features Kannberg in a brightly-colored laundromat singing directly into the camera surrounded by a wacky cast of characters. Watch below.

Doris And The Dagers is out now via Nine Mile/Domino/Coolin’ By Sound.