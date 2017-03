Pontiak released a new album today by way of Thrill Jockey, and to celebrate, the band debuted a video for the song “Ignorance Makes Me High.” The clip was shot by the band using high-def drone cameras, and the footage alternates between shots of Pontiak’s Van Carney singing and gorgeous mountain scenery. Check it out below.

Dialectic Of Ignorance is out now via Thrill Jockey.