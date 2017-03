Yesterday, Gorillaz shared four new songs from their upcoming album Humanz. And today, Damon Albarn and co. played them live for the very first time, performing the LP in its entirety at their first show in seven years at Printworks London. A ton of guests, including Noel Gallagher, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Kelela, De La Soul, and Kali Uchis, joined them onstage to perform their parts, and you can watch some footage from the show below.