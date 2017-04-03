Stream The New Pornographers Whiteout Conditions

At this point, we all know what to expect from the New Pornographers, the veteran Canadian power-pop champions whose new album Whiteout Conditions is out later this week. The band specializes in giddy, busy songs that are absolutely packed with monster hooks, and that’s what they come bearing on this new album. This time around, the band recorded without Destroyers frontman Dan Bejar, but even without him, this is a band with a ton of great songwriters in its ranks. And it still has Neko Case, whose voice is among out great natural wonders. We’ve already heard the early singles “High Ticket Attractions,” “This Is The World Of The Theater,” and “Whiteout Conditions.” And right now, you can stream the entire album below, via NPR.

Whiteout Conditions is out 4/7 on Collected Works Records. Read out interview with frontman A.C. Newman here.