Dreamcar – “Kill For Candy” Video

Dreamcar is a strange beast of a supergroup. The new band features all the non-Gwen Stefani members of No Doubt — so Tony Kanal and those other two guys — with Davey Havok, longtime frontman for goth-punk greats AFI filling in for Stefani. The band has already shared the extremely ’80s single “Kill For Candy,” and now they’ve got a video, in which we learn that Havok has opted to stop wearing black and to grown a skeezy John Waters mustache for the occasion. In the clip, we see point-of-view shots from the different band members as they come together for a practice, with things cutting off when a girl grabs Havoc and leads him off into the unknown. Check it out below.

Dreamcar’s self-titled debut is out 5/12 on Columbia.