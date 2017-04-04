Watch Craig Finn Sing “Preludes” and “God In Chicago” On Seth Meyers

Here are some things that might look weird to you if you’ve been to a few Hold Steady shows: Craig Finn in a suit. Craig Finn with a flutist playing behind him. Craig Finn with no guitar in his hands, with nothing to thrash at in between gesticulations. Craig Finn dancing. All those things were on display last night, when the Hold Steady frontman, who just released his new solo album We All Want The Same Things, did musical-guest duties on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Meyers has always been a vocal Hold Steady fan, and he seemed thrilled to bring Finn to the stage. And with his surprisingly huge backing band, Finn got to do two of his truly impressive storyteller things on the show — first “Preludes” on the show proper, and then the mighty “God In Chicago” as an online bonus. Watch both performances below.

We All Want The Same Things is out now on Partisan.