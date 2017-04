Kieron Melling, the drummer for legendary post-punk outfit the Fall, was assaulted last week by two men on a train in England running from Manchester Victoria to Blackburn. Melling was “badly beaten and stamped on,” and sustained “nasty head injuries,” according to the Manchester Evening News, and witnesses have reported that he was left “lying in a pool of blood.” No arrests had been made as of yesterday, but the search for two suspects by the British Transit Police is ongoing.