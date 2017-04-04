Stream Ecstatic Vision Raw Rock Fury

After previously sharing two vigorously eccentric psych-rock freak-outs from their sophomore album Raw Rock Fury — the roaring “You Got It (Or You Don’t)” and it’s methodically propulsive follow-up “The Electric Step” — Philadelphia’s Ecstatic Vision are streaming the entire LP via Noisey ahead of its official release this Friday. As if there could be any doubt, the rest of Raw Rock Fury is as humongous and ripping as its title suggests. There are hints of progressive metal, but also psychedelic jazz, all swirling together with the band’s core hard-rock roots to make for an enveloping, supremely colorful listening experience. Check it out below.

Raw Rock Fury is out 4/7 on Relapse.