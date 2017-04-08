Watch Steve Perry Reunite With Journey (And Meet His Replacement) At Their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Steve Perry reunited with Journey for his old band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night. Although he did end up skedaddling before the performance, it was still the first time he had appeared with Journey since the unveiling of the band’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005. It was also the first time Perry met his replacement, Arnel Pineda, a Filipino singer who used to front a Journey tribute act that the band discovered on YouTube. “I must give a complete shoutout to someone who sings his heart out every night, and it’s Arnel Pineda,” Perry said during his acceptance speech. Where are you, Arnel? Arnel, I love you. Hi, Arnel!” He also thanked the rest of his bandmates, saying, “Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Steve Smith, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Ross Valory. Are you fucking shitting me? Any singer would give his ass for that shit. So, I want to thank them for all the music we’ve written.” Watch below.

