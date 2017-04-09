Waka Flocka Flame Banned From Norwegian Cruise Line Over Poop Prank

Waka Flocka Flame and a host of other celebrities have been banned from a major cruise line over a poop-related prank on Gronk’s Party Ship, the cruise hosted last year by the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski. DJ Whoo Kid tells TMZ that everyone on the ship’s VIP area was questioned and banned from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings after “somebody pooped behind the pool and put a $20 bill on the poop.” The suspect remains at large, but Whoo Kid thinks it was Flo Rida, because “he looks like the type of guy who would do that.”

My Gronk Party Ship source reports Gronk offers couple "10 grand cash right now if you bang in front of everybody." pic.twitter.com/6shf8YJHyy — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) February 21, 2016

Sounds like Gronk’s Party Ship was quite a time.