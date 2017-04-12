Harmony Woods – “Renovations”

“Jenkintown-Wyncote,” the first single from Harmony Woods’ forthcoming debut, was a snapshot of nervous excitement; “Renovations,” its second single, contains the same sort of urgency, but this time it’s the looming anticipation of everything collapsing. Sofia Verbilla lays out the stakes of the relationship in the first verse, reminiscing about the times “when we could talk about nothing for hours straight,” and slowly builds to the song’s central worry: “Is this the end for us?” It’s a song about the instability of love and how it can all fall apart at any given moment, and how sometimes the best thing for both parties is to move on, even if it’ll hurt: “I can’t tell what’s worse: you leaving in the night or never leaving at all,” Verbilla sings with heartbreaking sincerity. Listen below.

Nothing Special is out 5/5 via Honest Face Records. Pre-order it here. She’s playing the Punk Talks benefit show in Hackensack, NJ on the day the album comes out.