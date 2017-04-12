Asphixiation – “Aural Risk” Video

Asphixiation is the project of Philip Brophy, the mastermind behind the Australian experimental outfit → ↑ → (aka Tsk Tsk Tsk). In 1980, Brophy was asked to stage an art exhibition in Melbourne, so he did what anyone would do — record an entire album and create a fake disco band to mime along onstage. The result? What Is This Thing Called ‘Disco’?, 12 tracks of mutated, disco-addled post-punk that were released a year later as an LP and an accompanying 12″. Australian indie label Chapter Music is reissuing the record for the first time in June, and now they’ve shared the music video for “Aural Risk,” a very pink soft-focus affair that hasn’t been seen since screening on Australian television once in the early ’80s. Watch and listen below.

What Is This Thing Called ‘Disco’? and its accompanying 12″ are out 6/2 on Chapter Music. Pre-order it here or here.