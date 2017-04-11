R.I.P. J. Geils

Guitarist J. Geils, born John Warren Geils Jr., has reportedly died. He was 71.

WCVB-TV Boston reports Geils was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts home. He had lived in the town for 35 years.

As leader of the J. Geils Band, the group had 17 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including 10 top 40-charting hits. The band’s biggest single, “Centerfold,” spent six weeks at No. 1, and “Freeze-Frame” peaked at No. 4.

Billboard reached out to the Groton Police Department to confirm the report, but they declined to comment at this time.

Geils formed the J. Geils Band in 1967 with Danny Klein, Magic Dick Salwitz, Stephen Jo Bladd, and Peter Wolf (later Seth Justman joined) while studying mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. They released 11 studio albums before breaking up in 1985. The group would reunite on and off over the years following.

The band’s other charting singles include “Love Stinks” (No. 38), “Give It To Me” (No. 30), “Must Of Got Lost” (No. 12) and “I Do” (No. 24). They also had 15 charting albums on the Billboard 200, including the No. 1 set Freeze-Frame, which spent four weeks atop the list in 1982 and finished at No. 5 on Billboard’s year-end Top Pop Albums chart (while “Centerfold” was the year’s No. 5 Top Pop Single).

In 2012, the J. Geils Band toured without Geils’ involvement, leading the founding guitarist to file an unsuccessful lawsuit against group members Richard Salwitz, Danny Klein, Peter Wolf, and Seth Justman over use of the band’s name for a tour without him. Geils left the band permanently following this incident.

