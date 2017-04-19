Woods – “Hit That Drum” Video

Love Is Love is the 10th studio LP by New York psych-rockers Woods. The album was written and recorded in the immediate aftermath of last year’s presidential election, and finds the band digging even deeper into the well of African jazz and horn-drenched folk that defined last year’s Sun Eater In The River Of Light. We’ve already heard the resilient title track and the triumphant “Bleeding Blue,” and now the band is sharing a final single before the album is out at the end of the week. “Hit That Drum” takes on a vastly different tone from those earlier tracks, simmering in a glossy swirl of shakers and guitar effects. “Will they hear the sound of our beating drum/ Will it take him away?” Jeremy Earl asks with a resigned wonder. Regardless of the answer, the hope alone is worth continuing to play on. Listen below.
Tour Dates:
05/18 Los Angeles, CA The Teragram Ballroom
05/19 San Diego, CA The Casbah
05/20 Fresno, CA Strummer’s
05/21 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
05/24 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret
05/25 Victoria, BC Copper Owl
05/26 Seattle, WA Sunset Tavern
05/27 Portland, OR Portland Rose Festival
06/30 Hudson, NY Club Helsinki
07/02 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
07/04 Barrington, NH Boogie in the Barn
07/05 Burlington, VT ArtsRiot
07/06 Montreal, QC La Sala Rossa
07/07 Toronto, ON Garrison
07/10 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
07/11 Asheville, NC Grey Eagle
07/12 Richmond, VA Strange Matter
07/13 Washington, DC Rock & Roll Hotel
07/14 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
07/15 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
Love Is Love is out 4/21 on Woodsist.