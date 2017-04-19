Woods – “Hit That Drum” Video

Love Is Love is the 10th studio LP by New York psych-rockers Woods. The album was written and recorded in the immediate aftermath of last year’s presidential election, and finds the band digging even deeper into the well of African jazz and horn-drenched folk that defined last year’s Sun Eater In The River Of Light. We’ve already heard the resilient title track and the triumphant “Bleeding Blue,” and now the band is sharing a final single before the album is out at the end of the week. “Hit That Drum” takes on a vastly different tone from those earlier tracks, simmering in a glossy swirl of shakers and guitar effects. “Will they hear the sound of our beating drum/ Will it take him away?” Jeremy Earl asks with a resigned wonder. Regardless of the answer, the hope alone is worth continuing to play on. Listen below.

Love Is Love is out 4/21 on Woodsist.