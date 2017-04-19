Mac Miller – “Cinderella” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Video

Apparently, excessively long music videos are just going to be something we live with now. A week after Lil Dicky dropped almost a million dollars on his 11-minute “Pillow Talking” video, Dicky’s white-rap peer Mac Miller has a 12-minute video for “Cinderella,” the Ty Dolla $ign collab from his love-song-dominated album The Divine Feminine. In the video, director Bo Mirosseni shows up Miller and Ty$ performing in a smoky club that is, at various moments, full of angels and dead bodies. Watch it below.

The Divine Feminine is out now on REMember/Warner Bros.