The Atlanta rapper Cuz Lightyear is a Killer Mike protege; under the name SL Jones, he used to be a part of Mike’s pre-Run The Jewels crew Grind Time Rap Gang. Earlier this year, Cuz and Mike teamed up for the up-from-nothing anthem “Pots N Pans.” And today, it gets a fun, energetic video from director Nasser Boulaich. In the clip, Cuz and Mike rap while surrounded by classic cars and ATVs doing tricks. Check it out below, via Pitchfork.

Cuz’s project What Up Cuz is coming soon.