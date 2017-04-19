Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Soundtrack Includes Original Song Featuring David Hasselhoff

The Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack was a huge success — it was the first soundtrack ever to top the charts that featured absolutely no original songs — and with the sequel arriving in a couple of weeks, director James Gunn has revealed the tracklist to the second edition of the soundtrack, Awesome Mix Vol. 2.

Like the first one, it’s primarily made up of songs from the ’60s and ’70s, but Vol. 2 contains one original song called “Guardians Inferno.” It’s attributed to the Sneepers — a “band” made up of Gunn and score composer Tyler Bates — and features vocals from none other than David Hasselhoff. Gunn told Rolling Stone that they picked Hasselhoff because he’s supposed to be one of main character Peter Quill’s childhood heroes. Check out the tracklist below.

01 Electric Light Orchestra – “Mr. Blue Sky”

02 Sweet – “Fox On The Run”

03 Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – “Lake Shore Drive”

04 Fleetwood Mac – “The Chain”

05 Sam Cooke – “Bring It On Home To Me”

06 Glen Campbell – “Southern Nights”

07 George Harrison – “My Sweet Lord”

08 Looking Glass – “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)”

09 Jay And The Americans – “Come A Little Bit Closer”

10 Silver – “Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang”

11 Cheap Trick – “Surrender”

12 Yusuf / Cat Stevens – “Father And Son”

13 Parliament – “Flashlight”

14 The Sneepers – “Guardians Inferno” (Feat. David Hasselhoff)

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 is out 4/21 (digitally) and 4/28 (physically). The movie comes out on 5/5.